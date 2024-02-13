ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ARX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ARC Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$24.25 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.98.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARX

ARC Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of ARX opened at C$21.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$14.34 and a 12 month high of C$23.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.