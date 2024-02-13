Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 542.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,196,000 after acquiring an additional 463,055 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 423,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,564,000 after purchasing an additional 248,170 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.99. The company had a trading volume of 146,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average of $79.94. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

