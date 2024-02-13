Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

ANET has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.61.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock traded down $15.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.54. 4,490,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.00. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $130.08 and a twelve month high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $262,924.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,852.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $262,924.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,852.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total value of $610,250.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,534 shares of company stock worth $43,800,343. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Arista Networks by 391.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

