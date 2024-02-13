Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $108.51

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $108.51 and last traded at $108.51, with a volume of 54396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARW. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

