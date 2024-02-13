ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.68. 14,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,111. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. ArrowMark Financial has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.37.

ArrowMark Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from ArrowMark Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

About ArrowMark Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANX. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 50.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 26.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

