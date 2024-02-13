ASD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.97 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $33.17 million and $1.97 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00015378 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014302 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,853.62 or 0.99953623 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00184432 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009347 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05146434 USD and is up 2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,039,850.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

