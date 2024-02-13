AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Short Interest Down 31.1% in January

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,570,000 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the January 15th total of 18,240,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. 1,483,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,660,313. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $709.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.86. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

