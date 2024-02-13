AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 137.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.40%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.