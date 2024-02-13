ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Down 27.1% in January

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ATIF Price Performance

ATIF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. 6,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. ATIF has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Get ATIF alerts:

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. ATIF had a negative return on equity of 109.90% and a negative net margin of 149.27%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.