Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.19.

TEAM opened at $216.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.08 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total transaction of $2,089,340.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,752,310.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total value of $2,089,340.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,752,310.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,936 shares of company stock valued at $66,055,768. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

