Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 67.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5,376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 506,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,962,000 after acquiring an additional 497,555 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

ATO stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.49. The company had a trading volume of 199,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.53. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.11%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

