AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,810 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.