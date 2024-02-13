AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,204 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises about 4.1% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 2.87% of AutoZone worth $1,284,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in AutoZone by 4.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,477,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,891,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:AZO traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $2,702.99. 29,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,218. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,855.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,665.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,588.67. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,857.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AutoZone

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.