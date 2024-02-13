AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AvalonBay Communities

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $174.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.76%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.