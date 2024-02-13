Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Team Hewins LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Team Hewins LLC owned about 0.14% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $91,000.

AVEM traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $55.25. 143,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,468. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.16.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

