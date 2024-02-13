Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Update

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,300 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the January 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Avenue Therapeutics Price Performance
ATXI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,345,214. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45.
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.
