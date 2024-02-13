Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Update

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,300 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the January 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avenue Therapeutics Price Performance

ATXI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,345,214. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $362,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

Featured Articles

