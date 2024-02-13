Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avinger Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGR traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. 18,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,422. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. Avinger has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avinger in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

