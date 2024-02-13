Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $137.34

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $137.34 and last traded at $137.42, with a volume of 941219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.36.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.95. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 559.82% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.