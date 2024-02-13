Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,825,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,604 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $102,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 335,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,556. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

Insider Activity

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $233,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $233,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also

