Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management cut its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,144 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $122.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.28 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies



Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

