AXT (AXTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Shares of AXTI opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. AXT has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $6.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AXT by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 208,401 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 268.6% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 208,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 152,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 69.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 151,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

