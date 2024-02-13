Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Short Interest Update

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the January 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BW. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 65.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BW. Craig Hallum cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

