Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Banco Bradesco from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC lowered Banco Bradesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

BBD stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 45,641 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

