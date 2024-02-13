Bank of America Downgrades Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $156.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Expedia Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.29.

EXPE stock opened at $133.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.86.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 398 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

