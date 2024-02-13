Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has GBX 615 ($7.77) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 488 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 495.78 ($6.26).
Check Out Our Latest Report on BDEV
Barratt Developments Stock Down 0.6 %
Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,173.91%.
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barratt Developments
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.