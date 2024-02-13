Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.01. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.47%.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,750. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 182.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

