BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$55.81.

Get BCE alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCE

BCE Price Performance

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$51.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$53.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98. BCE has a 12 month low of C$49.57 and a 12 month high of C$65.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.998 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.