BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$55.81.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BCE
BCE Price Performance
BCE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.998 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.