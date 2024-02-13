BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$57.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank set a C$57.25 target price on shares of BCE and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$55.81.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$51.11 on Friday. BCE has a 12-month low of C$49.57 and a 12-month high of C$65.66. The company has a market cap of C$46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.998 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

