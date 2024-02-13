BCM Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,458,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,217,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 13.1% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,659 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,121,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,023.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 552,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 503,036 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,348,000. Finally, Kooman & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,416,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,371,000 after purchasing an additional 461,674 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $34.44. The stock had a trading volume of 149,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $35.01.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

