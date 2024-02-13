BCM Advisors LLC Has $12.86 Million Stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

BCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,446 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BCM Advisors LLC owned about 1.83% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $12,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 314,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,685,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 68.0% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 127,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 51,405 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

CATH stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.12. 2,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,509. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31. The company has a market cap of $791.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $61.08.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

