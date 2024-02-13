BCM Advisors LLC Has $12.86 Million Stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

BCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATHFree Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,446 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BCM Advisors LLC owned about 1.83% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $12,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 314,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,685,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 68.0% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 127,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 51,405 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

CATH stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.12. 2,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,509. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31. The company has a market cap of $791.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $61.08.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

