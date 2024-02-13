BCM Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

BCM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,728 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.45. 63,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.59. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $264.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.