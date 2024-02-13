Biglari (NYSE:BH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Biglari from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Biglari Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Biglari stock opened at $152.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. Biglari has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $218.50.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 521 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.23 per share, with a total value of $149,125.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,313,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,201. Company insiders own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Biglari by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biglari in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Biglari by 39.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biglari in the first quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Biglari by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

