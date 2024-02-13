BILL (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $83.00 at Oppenheimer

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Friday. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BILL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered shares of BILL from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.85.

BILL opened at $66.00 on Friday. BILL has a 52 week low of $51.94 and a 52 week high of $139.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.54.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $818,155.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,930.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BILL news, insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $405,201.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,725.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $818,155.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,930.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,613 shares of company stock worth $1,863,557. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BILL by 64.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

