BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $13.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of BCRX opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 379,037 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $13,278,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

