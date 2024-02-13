Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.00-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $244.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion and a PE ratio of 24.33.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $317.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

