Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Approximately 719,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 925,921 shares.The stock last traded at $228.58 and had previously closed at $244.74.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.52.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Biogen by 13.8% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Biogen by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Biogen by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in Biogen by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 104,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.31. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion and a PE ratio of 24.33.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

