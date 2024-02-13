BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,012 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $57,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock worth $4,557,709. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.58. 117,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $109.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day moving average is $89.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.16.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

