Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.85

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.85 and last traded at C$15.51, with a volume of 42737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.37.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.31.

The company has a market capitalization of C$843.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

