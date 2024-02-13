Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Gap Down to $82.65

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.65, but opened at $72.50. Blackbaud shares last traded at $71.47, with a volume of 176,922 shares.

Blackbaud Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -147.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $311,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,698.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 47.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Articles

