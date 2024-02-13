Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BMN)

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BMN opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino purchased 1,350 shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,292.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $32,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

