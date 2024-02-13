BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Shares Purchased by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. 31,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,276. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

