BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

