BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

Shares of MUE stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 894.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

