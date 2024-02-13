BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Sold by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MYI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.27. 68,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,808. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

