BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,787,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 237,464 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III makes up about 0.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned 4.10% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $26,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 290.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 0.8 %

MYI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. 52,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,516. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.97%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

