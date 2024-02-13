Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 791,600 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the January 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BXSL

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Shares of BXSL opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 68,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter worth $587,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.