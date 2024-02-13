Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,927 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.4 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $253.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $256.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

