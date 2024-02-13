Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,110 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.69% of Palomar worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 0.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 9.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 31.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Palomar in the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 29.9% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.15. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $64.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLMR

Insider Activity at Palomar

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 815 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $51,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,866 shares of company stock worth $1,000,425 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palomar Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.