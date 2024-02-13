Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GXO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after buying an additional 1,017,980 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $71,087,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,854,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,350,000 after acquiring an additional 380,028 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GXO stock opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

