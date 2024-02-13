Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.08% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,301,000 after buying an additional 1,899,794 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,122,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,368,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after buying an additional 166,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,974,000 after buying an additional 356,057 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SMH opened at $203.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.20 and a 200 day moving average of $160.50. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $116.39 and a 52-week high of $207.12.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

